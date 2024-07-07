SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

