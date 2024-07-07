Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $66.98. 6,198,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,048. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

