Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $10.59 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 5.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,935 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.