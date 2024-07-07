SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

