Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,833 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.51. 1,235,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

