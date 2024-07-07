Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

