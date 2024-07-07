Sippican Capital Advisors Has $5.30 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 327,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

