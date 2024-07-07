Sippican Capital Advisors Has $2.35 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.53. 761,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $125.73 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

