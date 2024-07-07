Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $366.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

