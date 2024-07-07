Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

