SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) vs. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Critical Comparison

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Motorsport Games’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.95 million 0.31 -$14.24 million N/A N/A Motorsport Games $6.91 million 1.09 -$13.05 million ($3.55) -0.62

Motorsport Games has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Motorsport Games -116.76% -318.81% -50.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SharpLink Gaming and Motorsport Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Motorsport Games on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

