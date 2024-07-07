Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 96.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 235,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 585,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

