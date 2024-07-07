Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 1,695.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,175.95 or 1.00073589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067612 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041203 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

