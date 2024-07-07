Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 55,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.7 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $885.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. The company has a market capitalization of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $816.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $747.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $524.63 and a one year high of $886.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COST. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

