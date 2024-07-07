Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 268 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,452,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,477. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

