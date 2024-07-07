Schear Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,395,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,619. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

