Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,010 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,569. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

