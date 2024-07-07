Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

