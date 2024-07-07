Schear Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 68.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Linde by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $435.72. 1,499,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.55. The company has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.