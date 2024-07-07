Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 20,233 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of C traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,561,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

