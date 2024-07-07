Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,361,000 after buying an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $443,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.14. 1,943,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average is $254.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

