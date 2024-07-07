Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Director M. Dallas H. Ross Acquires 2,055 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director M. Dallas H. Ross acquired 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,532.66.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
RSI opened at C$5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$709.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.49. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RSI
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
