Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,282 shares of company stock worth $2,551,801. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

