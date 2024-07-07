RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.00. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

