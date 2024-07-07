Reviewing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $79.41 million 23.37 -$146.96 million ($2.51) -12.05 Cidara Therapeutics $63.90 million 0.86 -$22.93 million ($7.68) -1.57

Analyst Recommendations

Cidara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 6 6 0 2.50 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $42.70, indicating a potential upside of 41.16%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 491.29%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -194.67% -31.92% -23.98% Cidara Therapeutics -73.46% -201.62% -54.25%

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Cidara Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.