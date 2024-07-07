Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.