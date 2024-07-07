Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 813 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 813 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.12. 1,611,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,959. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.20. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

