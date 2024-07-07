Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 487,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,961,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

