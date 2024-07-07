Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,359,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.95. 217,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,843. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

