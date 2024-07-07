Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,487. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

