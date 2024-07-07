Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $839,259,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,975. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average is $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

