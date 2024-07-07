Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,235,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 221,895 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 195,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,124. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.