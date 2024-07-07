Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,682,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,183,000 after purchasing an additional 258,473 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,818.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

