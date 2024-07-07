Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,849. The company has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.