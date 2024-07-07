Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. 1,659,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

