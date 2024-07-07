Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.14. 3,158,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,430. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.77. The stock has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

