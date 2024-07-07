Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,274.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,188. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,307.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,195.46.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

