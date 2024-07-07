Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $33,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after purchasing an additional 699,050 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 203,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 388,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

