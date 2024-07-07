Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,292. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

