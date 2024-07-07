Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $49,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. 719,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

