Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

