Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. 753,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

