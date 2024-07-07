Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.06.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Eaton stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.37. 1,557,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

