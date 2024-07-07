Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 583 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 118.9% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,522 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

SCHW stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

