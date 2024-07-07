Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 344 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 150,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,618. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

