Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,026.82. The company had a trading volume of 305,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,011.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,035.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

