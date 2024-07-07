Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.