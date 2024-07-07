Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,041 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 182,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $150.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.81.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.