Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.