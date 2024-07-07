PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCT opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.