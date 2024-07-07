PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
